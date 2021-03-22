Nizamuddin streets await the throng of yore

Local businesses remain severely affected; vendors, shopkeepers pray for the Tablighi Jamaat centre to reopen soon

Next to the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, on a street with a tricolour divider, Mohammed Iqbal exhorts passers-by to buy a plateful of roses to offer at the dargah up ahead. A lot has changed in a year since the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz (centre) grabbed national headlines after the initial proliferation of COVID-19 cases. Mr. Iqbal, whose income has dropped drastically since the event, takes solace in the fact that he can at least come to the area and sell flowers.

Last year in March, this street was cordoned off with multiple layers of barricading and security personnel standing guard – initially wearing PPE kits. The congregation at the centre, popularly known as Banglewali Masjid where thousands of people from across the country and the world come to stay from time to time for religious reasons, was being tagged as a “super spreader event” after several COVID-19 cases were detected at the centre. All those staying at the centre were shifted to various quarantine centres across the Capital and criminal cases were registered in the matter.

The centre was shut down in the last week of March 2020 and has not been reopened yet. The street is still waiting to come back to its full glory. Local businesses, especially in the streets close to the centre, have been severely affected and those running the shops are praying for it to open again. The income of the vendors selling food, flowers, clothing, perfumes, books and souvenirs has reduced by more than half

No visitors, no footfall

Mohammed Nadeem, 34, runs Mahir Zaki Hotel, which was opened 60 years ago by his grandfather and was one of the go-to places for breakfast, lunch and dinner for those visiting the Nizamuddin centre.

“Our income has remained at 20% of what it was. During peak meal hours, there used to be no space to walk or even enter the hotel but now look at this,” he says, pointing to the empty chairs and tables. Mr. Nadeem used to make 20 kg portions but now it has come down to about 8 kg.

He used to employ 18 workers till March last year; their number has now come down to four. Most businesses started picking up after the lockdown restrictions were eased but Mr. Nadeem is yet to start making money.

“Business was flourishing here, especially in this street, because of the markaz. Even though the centre provided food, people coming here at odd hours and wanting to eat something different used to come to our hotel,” says Mr. Nadeem.

Mohammed Hasan, a 70-year-old resident of the area, switched from selling tea near the Tablighi Jamaat centre to selling ‘datun’ (teeth-cleaning twigs) on the street.

Mr. Hasan has six children – four sons and two daughters, none of them earning yet – and a wife to feed. He was making a decent income until the Tabligh headquarters were sealed. “The dargah [of Sufi saint Nizamuddin Auliya] also shuts at 6.30 p.m. after which this street feels as if the lockdown is on here. Thousands of people used to come here and have tea but now I am barely making ends meet,” he says. “There have been days when we ate our first meal in the afternoon and had no idea how we would manage the next.”

‘Lifestyle changes’

Mohammed Khalid, 49, who sells books in a small shop, says sales have dropped 50-60% since the centre shut down. People visiting the centre used to buy religious and other books from his shop. “We have made lifestyle changes – especially in our meals – because of low income. A lot of books were bought by foreign tourists and we have no idea when that is going to happen again,” he says, adding that Muslims staying abroad might think twice about visiting the centre again after last year’s controversy.

Locals believe the area is more of a tourist place and if not for the dargah and the Tabligh centre, “this place has no meaning”. Mr. Hasan says there’s still a sense of hesitation among people to come here and blames the media and the authorities for “showing the Markaz and Nizamuddin in a negative light”.

Mohammed Hussain alias Babu Bhai, a 50-year-old resident, recalls how he used to sit at home and watch Nizamuddin being shown “as a highly infected area where even breathing could infect one with COVID-19”.

“We were sitting inside our houses and managing things peacefully, buying vegetables and necessary things from the local stores, but on TV we used to see a completely different picture,” he says. The only good thing that came out of the incident was that people who did not know about the Nizamuddin centre became aware of it, adds Mr. Hussain.

Recalling the time when people residing inside the Tablighi Jamaat building were asked to leave, he says, “Thousands of people used to stay here on a daily basis. It’s not like they had come here particularly around that time. When the lockdown was announced, people were asked to stay where they were and that’s what people here also did. When the police and the government ordered them to leave, they left. Why turn them into villains?”

Negative publicity

Nizamuddin Dargah committee member Altamash Nizami says the shrine – which was instrumental in bringing back the cheer in the area – opened after nearly six months and thanks to that the shops close to it were able to make some money.

He says there was a lot of negative publicity for the area last year. “This disease [COVID-19] was not related to any religion but one religion was blamed for the spread, which was wrong. A wrong message was sent to society,” says Mr. Nizami.

He is glad that the impact of the negative publicity has not lingered and people are back to the dargah and the streets of Nizamuddin, even if in relatively lesser numbers.