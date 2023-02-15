ADVERTISEMENT

Nizamuddin gets six-storey car parking

February 15, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurated the structure, which has a capacity to hold 86 vehicles, in Nizamuddin Basti

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday inaugurated an automated multi-level puzzle car parking at Nizamuddin Basti.

Constructed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi at a cost of ₹15.76 crore, the six-storey facility can accommodate 86 vehicles and is spread over 467.83 square metres.

MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said the project would decongest and address the parking issue in the Nizamuddin area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He added that the civic body plans to add more multi-level parking facilities across 12 locations in the city, with a capacity of close to 8,000 vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US