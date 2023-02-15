Nizamuddin gets six-storey car parking

February 15, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday inaugurated an automated multi-level puzzle car parking at Nizamuddin Basti.

Constructed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi at a cost of ₹15.76 crore, the six-storey facility can accommodate 86 vehicles and is spread over 467.83 square metres.

MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said the project would decongest and address the parking issue in the Nizamuddin area.

He added that the civic body plans to add more multi-level parking facilities across 12 locations in the city, with a capacity of close to 8,000 vehicles.

