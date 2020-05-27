Nizamuddin event: police chargesheet 82 foreigners

After two months of investigation, the police on Tuesday filed chargesheets against 82 foreigners for attending a religious congregation at a Nizamuddin centre in violation of visa conditions, and indulging in missionary activities amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The police have filed 20 chargesheets against the foreigners, belonging to 20 different countries.

A large congregation organised in March by the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin had emerged as a major hotspot of infections.

The incident came to light after some participants, who later tested positive for the virus, travelled back to their home States.

“They not only violated government guidelines issued in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and regulations regarding the Epidemic Diseases Act, but also flouted the Disaster Management Act and subsequently the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure,” the police said.

An FIR was lodged against Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi and six others on March 31 under sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act, 2005; Foreigners Act, and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Kandhalvi was later booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder after some of the attendees of the religious congregation died due to COVID-19, said the police.

The Crime Branch is investigating the case, which pertains to the religious gathering at a Tablighi Jamaat centre on March 13 and beyond. The police said that the foreign nationals entered India on tourist visas and participated in the gathering “illegally” because as per visa rules they have to inform local police about such congregations.

Besides violating visa norms, the gathering led to the spread of the virus, said the police.

More chargesheets soon

The police added that over 900 foreign nationals who are accused in the case belong to 34 different countries and chargesheets are being prepared country-wise under sections of the Foreigners Act, Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act, and Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code.