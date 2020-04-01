Nizamuddin event: Centre seeks action against officials responsible

A Central government standing counsel has written a letter to the Delhi High Court seeking to initiate suo motu action against the State government officials responsible for alleged negligence in preventing the religious congregation in Nizamuddin here that led to further spread of COVID-19.

Central government Standing Counsel Gaurang Kanth, a resident of Nizamuddin East, also sought action against the organisers and participants of the religious congregation at Alami Markaz Banglewali Masjid in Nizamuddin West for “compromising the safety of people and contributing to the spread of COVID-19”. He also sought immediate action and remedial measures for curtailing and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Nizamuddin.

Mr. Kanth said that being a Central government Standing Counsel, he required requisite permission from the Centre for filing an appropriate writ petition before the High Court on the issue. However, in view of the emergency situation and being an officer of the court, it was his duty to bring this to the attention of the court, he said.

Mr. Kanth said the religious gathering was organised in violation of the March 16 order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi Government in accordance with the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

“These gatherings were also in violation of another order issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, which was effective from March 18, 2020, wherein assembly of five or more individuals was prohibited,” it said.

“However, despite the said orders being in place, the congregation [being conducted] shows carelessness and gross negligence of the State government and other officials, including the District Magistrate [South East] in handling the emergency situation in Nizamuddin. It cannot be denied that officials were not aware of the presence of such a large gathering at the markaz in Nizamuddin West,” he said in the letter.

“This clearly constitutes a lapse on the part of the State government machinery and is inexcusable and unpardonable,” he said.