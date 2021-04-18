Delhi

Nizamuddin dargah to remain closed till April 30

The Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah will remain closed till April 30 in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, its chairman Afsar Ali Nizami said on Saturday.

“We took the decision keeping in view the daily rise in novel coronavirus cases in the Capital. Even though we have been following all COVID-19 protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, we thought it best to keep the dargah closed till April 30," he said.

In case the prevailing situation does not improve, we can extend the dargah’s closure further, he added.

The holy month of Ramzan is currently on and Muslims from across the country come to pay obeisance at the dargah.

