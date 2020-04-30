Nizamuddin centre chief to get another notice

The Delhi Police will send another legal notice to the head of Nizamuddin centre, Maulana Saad, as he has not responded properly to any of the notices and asked him to get COVID-19 test done at AIIMS, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The police said that Mr. Saad had responded to the notices but never answered to the questions asked in those. He has responded through a legal team, they said

“In a second notice, we had asked Mr. Saad to get COVID-19 test done at AIIMS as they will only accept AIIMS report but he never responded. The legal team claimed that they had got him tested at a private lab and the report was sent to the police, but actually they had never sent any report,” said the officer.

The officer added that they have recorded the statement of more than 60 people who were directly or indirectly associated with the Nizamuddin centre. “The seven accused, including Mr. Saad, who were named in the FIR are untraceable. In response to the legal notices, they have not disclosed details of other bank accounts of the said centre,” the officer added. .

An office-bearer of the centre said that they are cooperating with the authorities. He said they have responded to questions barring a few as those answers were being prepared, adding that it would take some time.