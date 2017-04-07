Nitish to hold rallies

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will hold a roadshow and address two rallies over the weekend to step up the Delhi municipal poll campaign for the Janata Dal (United).

The party has fielded 101 candidates. “He will hold a roadshow in Burari, followed by a big rally at Burari Grounds on Saturday. On Sunday, he will address a rally at Badarpur,” Sanjay Jha of the JD(U) said.