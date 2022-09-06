Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meets Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Septermber 6

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on the second day of his visit to the national capital with an aim to unify the Opposition in run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha were also present in the meeting.

Also Read Nitish meets Rahul Gandhi; his first meeting with Congress leadership in five years

Before Mr. Kejriwal, Mr. Kumar met CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI General Secretary D. Raja at their respective party offices.

Later in the afternoon, Mr. Kumar will meet with former Haryana chief minister and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The JD(U) leader is trying to bring opposition parties together, with a special emphasis on those with socialist background, to fight against the BJP in the 2024 elections.

Mr. Kumar, who snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month, said his only goal is to work for uniting the Opposition to unseat the saffron party from power at the Centre.

Mr. Kumar's visit to Delhi comes amidst the buzz the JD(U) leader may emerge as the Opposition's prime ministerial face in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.