Nitish Katara’s mother to be given cover

New Delhi

04 March 2021 01:09 IST

Accommodation where Nitish Katara’s mother will be staying in Delhi will get protection

The Delhi Police on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that it would provide round-the-clock security to Nilam Katara, the mother of murdered business executive Nitish Katara, whenever she visits Delhi from Dehradun.

The police said officers would also protect the accommodation where Ms. Katara would be staying during her visit to Delhi for medical treatment or court cases. It, however, said that Ms. Katara will have to intimate the police through e-mail at least 72 hours prior to her visit.

The court disposed of Ms. Katara’s plea seeking direction to grant her protection in Uttarakhand, where she has recently shifted.

Advertising

Advertising

The Centre had earlier informed the High Court that it has requested Uttarakhand government to provide adequate security to Ms. Katara as she was shifting to Dehradun.

Ms. Katara had in her plea stated that she has been provided security in Delhi since 2002.

Her counsel had earlier submitted that she fears for her life and sought direction from the High Court to provide her security at both the places – Delhi and Dehradun.

On October 3, 2016, the Supreme Court had awarded a 25-year jail term without any benefit of remission to Vikas Yadav and his cousin Vishal for their role in the sensational kidnapping and killing of Nitish.

Nitish was nabbed from a marriage party on the intervening night of February 16 and 17, 2002, before being killing for his alleged affair with Vikas Yadav’s sister Bharti, the daughter of Uttar Pradesh politician D.P. Yadav. Vishal and Vikas did not approve of the victim’s affair with Bharati as they belonged to different castes.