Nitish Katara killer’sparole plea rejected

The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected the emergency parole plea of Vishal Yadav serving life term for killing business executive Nitish Katara in 2002.

Yadav had sought an eight-week emergency parole on the ground that he could get infected by COVID-19 or TB due to “overcrowding” and “poor sanitation” in the prison. He had moved a similar plea in April in which the High Court had asked the “competent authority” to treat the petition as a representation and take a decision.

On May 16, the competent authority rejected Yadav’s plea for parole on the ground that he has been awarded 25-year imprisonment without any remission and against that order, he moved the court.

On October 3, 2016, the Supreme Court awarded a 25-year jail term without any benefit of remission to Yadav and his cousin Vishal for their role in the kidnapping and killing of Katara.