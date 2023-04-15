Nitish backs Kejriwal over CBI summons in excise policy case, slams Centre

April 15, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Patna

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on April 15 backed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned the latter for questioning on Sunday in the Delhi liquor excise policy case. Mr. Kumar slammed the Centre for the action taken against Mr. Kejriwal, alleging that the Narendra Modi government was worried because “Opposition parties are becoming united”.

On Thursday, Mr. Kumar, along with his Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, met Mr. Kejriwal in Delhi, after meeting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“When the opposition is getting united and taking shape, the people in Centre are worried now. I really don’t know what all mechanisms they will use but nothing will happen. You all know very well what kind of work is being done against him [Mr. Kejriwal]. He has done a lot of developmental work in his State and people give a lot of respect to him. He will reply to all action against him at an appropriate time,“ Mr. Kumar said.

Mr. Kumar asserted that he would speak to the leaders of other Opposition parties, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, when reporters dropped mentioned her name.

“Yes, of course I will speak to everyone. Just wait for some time, you people will come to know. I just want more and more Opposition parties to contest the election together and when everyone will sit together, everything will be decided. We will also take decisions on seats and candidates. We will go for a nationwide tour together and ultimately, it is for the people of the country to decide,” Mr. Kumar said.

On Saturday, Mr. Kumar visited his ancestral house in Bakhtiyarpur along with his family members to provide the details required in the second phase of the State’s ongoing caste survey.

Mr. Kumar was accompanied by his family members, including his son Nishant Kumar, and his older brother Satish Kumar and his wife. Mr. Nitish Kumar signed the documents as the head of the family. The CM said that the caste census would be “beneficial for everyone”.

“The report of caste census will be published and the first copy of the report will be tabled in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and Bihar Legislative Council before bringing it into the public domain,” Mr. Kumar said.

While the Union government maintains it is not feasible to hold a nationwide caste census the Bihar Government launched its own caste-based headcount in the State. The first phase of the exercise commenced on January 7 and concluded on January 21.

The second phase of Bihar’s caste census, which began on Saturday, will end on May 15. In the second phase, the surveyors will have to fill a form with 17 columns with details obtained from citizens. Physical forms are matched to forms on mobile applications through unique barcodes.

The State government had allotted ₹500 crore for conducting the exercise. The decision to conduct a caste survey was taken by the Bihar Cabinet on June 2, 2022. The survey will be conducted on an estimated population of 12.70 crore in around 2.258 crore households in all of the State’s 38 districts, comprising 534 blocks and 261 urban local bodies.