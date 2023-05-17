Nitin Gadkari receives ‘threat’ call at residence

May 17, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - New Delhi

A ‘threat’ call was received on a landline number at Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari’s official residence on Motilal Nehru Road, the police said on Tuesday. A probe is under way to trace the caller’s location, the police added.

The phone call was answered by one of the staff members. The unidentified caller, who spoke in Hindi, said he wanted to speak with the Minister and threaten him, police said, adding that he later disconnected the call.

Earlier this year, the Minister’s office in Nagpur had received such threat calls on two separate occasions.

A senior police officer said a probe has been initiated and call detail records are being analysed. “The call was made on a landline number. Hence, we’re trying to trace the caller,” he added..

