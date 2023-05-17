HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nitin Gadkari receives ‘threat’ call at residence

May 17, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Earlier this year, Nitin Gadkari’s office in Nagpur had received threat calls on two separate occasions.

Earlier this year, Nitin Gadkari’s office in Nagpur had received threat calls on two separate occasions. | Photo Credit: File

A ‘threat’ call was received on a landline number at Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari’s official residence on Motilal Nehru Road, the police said on Tuesday. A probe is under way to trace the caller’s location, the police added.

The phone call was answered by one of the staff members. The unidentified caller, who spoke in Hindi, said he wanted to speak with the Minister and threaten him, police said, adding that he later disconnected the call.

Earlier this year, the Minister’s office in Nagpur had received such threat calls on two separate occasions.

A senior police officer said a probe has been initiated and call detail records are being analysed. “The call was made on a landline number. Hence, we’re trying to trace the caller,” he added..

Related Topics

Delhi / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.