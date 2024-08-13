NIRF rankings: DU jumps five places to enter top 10 university club 

Delhi University (DU) jumped five spots to enter the top 10 university club in the country, securing the sixth place in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released by the Union Ministry of Education on Monday.

In the overall category, the university secured the 15th spot, an improvement of seven places from the previous year.

Last time, the university had made it to the top 10 university club in 2018. It was placed at the 11th position in the 2023 rankings.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the improvement in the university’s ranking was the result of teamwork.

He said six DU colleges also made it to the top 10 colleges, with three of them securing the top three positions.

Hindu College stood at the top spot among colleges in the country followed by Miranda House and St. Stephens’s at the second and third positions respectively, he said.

“We hope that next year we will get even better results,” Mr. Singh said, adding that DU’s Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College secured the fifth position, Kirori Mal College ninth and Lady Shri Ram College for Women 10th in the college ranking.

Miranda House had held the best college position for the seventh consecutive year before being replaced by Hindu College this year. St. Stephen’s College had secured the 14th spot last year.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia retained their second and third spots in the university ranking respectively.

Other universities from the city who made it to the top 100 are Jamia Hamdard (40), Delhi Technological University (48), Guru Gobind Singh Indraprashtha University (80), and Netaji Subhas University of Technology (100).

IIT Delhi stood fourth in the overall ranking, All India Institute of Medial Sciences (AIIMS) seventh, JNU 10th and Jamia Millia Islamia 13th.

Reacting to the JNU’s performance, Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said, “JNU should be given the status of institute of eminence, along with grant for infrastructure development and research.”

Jamia’s Acting Vice Chancellor Mohammad Shakeel expressed happiness over the university retaining its third position for the third consecutive year.

The university in 2016 was ranked 83 and had reached the third position on 2022. “It is easy to reach the top position but it is difficult to maintain it. The teachers and researchers of our university have made a significant contribution to achieving this feat through quality research,” Mr. Shakeel said.

