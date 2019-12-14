Nirbhaya’s mother meets DCW chief

Nirbhaya’s mother on Friday met Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal at Rajghat, where the latter has been on a hunger strike for the last 11 days.
She also appealed to the Centre to fulfill Ms. Maliwal’s demand for awarding capital punishment to all rape convicts. “Nirbhaya’s mother wrote to the Union government to accept Ms. Maliwal’s demands. She said it was sad that the government did not approach Ms. Maliwal, despite her fasting for over a week now,” said DCW.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.