Nirbhaya’s mother meets DCW chief

She writes to Centre, asking to fulfill Maliwal’s demands

Nirbhaya’s mother on Friday met Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal at Rajghat, where the latter has been on a hunger strike for the last 11 days.

She also appealed to the Centre to fulfill Ms. Maliwal’s demand for awarding capital punishment to all rape convicts. “Nirbhaya’s mother wrote to the Union government to accept Ms. Maliwal’s demands. She said it was sad that the government did not approach Ms. Maliwal, despite her fasting for over a week now,” said DCW.

