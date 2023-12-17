Nirbhaya on mind, Delhi women walk dark lanes to ‘claim spaces’

December 17, 2023 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - New Delhi

A group of 20 women gathered at a bus stop in Saket around 10.30 p.m. on Saturday and walked to Munirka, remembering the ghastly gang rape of Nirbhaya 11 years ago.

“We organise this walk on December 16 every year,” said Malika Taneja, who runs an Instagram page, “We walk at midnight”.

She said women from as far as Faridabad joined the group on Saturday night to walk in the dark lanes of the Capital from Saket to Munirka.

“This stretch was chosen because in 2016 when Nirbhaya was brutally raped, the government and society asked why a woman had stepped into the dark lanes of the Capital. So, it is our attempt at claiming public spaces,” another member of the group said.

On the night of December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old physiotherapy trainee (name changed to Nirbhaya) was raped and mutilated by six men inside a moving bus in south Delhi and thrown outside. She died from her injuries on December 29 in Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital, where she was flown by air ambulance.

