Nirbhaya: Court reserves order on convict’s plea seeking quashing of death penalty

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its order on plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, seeking quashing of his death penalty.
Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana will pronounce the order shortly.
The plea claimed that Singh was arrested from Rajasthan and brought to Delhi on December 17, 2012, and that he was not present in the city the previous day, when the crime took place.
The public prosecutor told the court that Singh’s plea is frivolous and a tactic to delay the scheduled hanging.
The plea also alleged that Singh was tortured inside the Tihar jail.
On March 5, a trial court issued fresh warrants with March 20, 5.30 am, as the date for the execution of convicts — Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.