Nirbhaya: Court reserves order on convict’s plea seeking quashing of death penalty

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its order on plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, seeking quashing of his death penalty.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana will pronounce the order shortly.

The plea claimed that Singh was arrested from Rajasthan and brought to Delhi on December 17, 2012, and that he was not present in the city the previous day, when the crime took place.

The public prosecutor told the court that Singh’s plea is frivolous and a tactic to delay the scheduled hanging.

The plea also alleged that Singh was tortured inside the Tihar jail.

On March 5, a trial court issued fresh warrants with March 20, 5.30 am, as the date for the execution of convicts — Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).