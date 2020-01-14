Nirbhaya convicts to meet their families last on Jan. 20

The convicts in the Nirbhaya case will meet their family members for the last time on January 20, two days before their scheduled hanging, said an officer with the Tihar jail on Monday.

The convicts — Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Akshay Kumar Singh — who are currently under the close watch of doctors and physiatrists in isolation wards, will be executed together at 7 a.m. in Tihar jail, said another officer.

All the preparations related to the hanging are over, he added. “We asked the convicts about the day and time when they would want to meet their families but they did not reply. In this case, we have scheduled the meetings on January 20,” the officer said. The meeting will be held in separate rooms in the presence of Tihar jail officials. “We have stopped giving newspapers to the convicts and they are on regular diets. Their medical reports are normal with no signs of ‘abnormality’ seen during their psychological screenings,” said the officer.

He added that after the court issued death warrants on January 7, family members of Mukesh, Pawan and Vinay had come to meet them. “Akshay’s family members came to meet him in November last. At present, family members can meet prisoners two times in a week. Mukesh’s mother visited him on Friday,” the officer said.

On Sunday, a team of prison officials performed dummy execution of the convicts. The dummies were created using sacks filled with debris and stones as per the weight of the convicts.