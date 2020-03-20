Nirbhaya convicts hanging: Justice has prevailed, says PM Modi

20 March 2020 11:40 IST

Four men convicted in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder were hanged to death at 5.30 a.m. on Friday.

The four men convicted in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder, the horrific incident that took place in Delhi on December 16, 2012, were hanged to death on Friday pre-dawn, ending a chapter in India’s long history of sexual assault.

Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Akshay Kumar were executed at 5.30 a.m. for the savage assault in an empty moving bus on the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who came to be known the world over as Nirbhaya, the fearless one.

Here are the latest updates:

11 55 am

Nirbhaya case convicts did not express any ‘last wish’

What began after dusk on a cold December evening over seven years ago with Nirbhaya’s murder and gang-rape, ended with the execution of Vinay Sharma (26), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25) and Akshay Singh (31), at Jail No. 3 of Tihar prison, at dawn on March 20.

Advertising

Advertising

People gathered outside the jail and began a countdown when one minute was left for the clock to strike 5.30 a.m. The moment the news of the execution was confirmed by Tihar authorities, people started clapping and thanked the judiciary and Delhi police for delivering justice to Nirbhaya.

Read more

11.50 am

Postmortem in progress

All four convicts were hanged together at 3 a.m. Director-General of Tihar jail Sandeep Goel told reporters outside the prison. A doctor has examined and declared all four dead, he said.

Following this, the bodies were taken to the DDU Hospital mortuary for postmortem. Akshay's family was the first to reac the mortuary at around 9:50 p.m., following by the families of the three others. As per procedure, the postmortem is conducted only after the family members officially identify the body.

After postmortem, Akshay's body will go to his native place in Bihar, Mukesh's body to Rajasthan, and Vinay and Pawan's body will go to Ravi Dass Camp in RK Puram, their residence.

11.30 am

Justice has prevailed: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reacting to the hanging of the convicts, said that the punishment is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women.

"Our Nari Shakti has excelled in every field. Together, we have to build a nation where the focus is on women empowerment, where there is emphasis on equality and opportunity," he said, adding that justice has prevailed.

Read more

11 am

Kejriwal says it is time to address the loopholes in legal system which ‘favour the culprits’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reacting to the hanging of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, said here on Friday it was time to address the loopholes in the legal system which “favour the culprits.”

The tragic incident, he said, had occurred seven years ago and the whole country had been waiting for justice for the last seven years.

“The convicts were hanged today, it took seven years to get justice for Nirbhaya. Today is a day when we should all stand together and resolve that no such incident should ever happen in India,” he stated.

Read more

ICJ condemns execution of convicts, urges govt. to abolish death penalty

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) on Friday condemned the hanging of the four men convicted for Nirbhaya’s gangrape and murder while stating that the execution of the perpetrators was an “affront to rule of law and does not improve access to justice for women.”

Denouncing the executions, the ICJ urged the Centre to abolish death penalty and introduce “systematic changes” to the legal framework to deter violence and improve access to justice for women.

Frederick Rawski, ICJ Asia-Pacific Director, said: “State-sanctioned executions are little more than public theatre that risk celebrating and perpetuating violence at the expense of the ‘rule of law.’ As heinous as these crimes were, the imposition of the death penalty — the deterrent effect of which has been widely debunked — does nothing to improve the lives of women.”

Read more

Justice has finally been done, women will feel safer now: Nirbhaya’s mother

Justice has finally been done and women will definitely feel safer now, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said after four men convicted of gang rape and murder of her daughter were hanged at Tihar Jail on Friday.

Talking to reporters at her house, she said that justice was delayed, but not denied, and added that they would continue their fight for justice for India’s daughters.

“We will request the Supreme Court to issue guidelines so that no one can adopt delaying tactics in such cases in future,” she said.

Read more