Delhi

Nirbhaya: HC reserves order on convict’s plea claiming absence from Delhi at time of incident

A candlelight vigil in solidarity with rape victims, empowering girl children in India, in the name of Nirbhaya. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar
PTI New Delhi 18 March 2020 14:00 IST
Updated: 18 March 2020 15:32 IST

The trial court had dismissed his plea and asked the Bar Council of India to give appropriate sensitisation exercise to his counsel.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved order on the plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, challenging a trial court order dismissing his plea that he was not in the national capital when the crime took place on December 16, 2012.

Justice Brijesh Sethi reserved the order after hearing arguments of counsels of the convict and the Delhi government.

The trial court had dismissed Mukesh’s plea and asked the Bar Council of India to give appropriate sensitisation exercise to his counsel.

Advertising
Advertising

Also Read

Nirbhaya case | SC quashes plea of convict Mukesh

On March 5, a trial court issued fresh warrants for hanging on March 20 at 5.30 a.m. of all convicts in the case — Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Singh (31).

Comments
More In Delhi
laws
cyber crime
crime
sexual assault & rape
judiciary (system of justice)
society