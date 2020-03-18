Nirbhaya: Convict Mukesh moves HC against trial court order, claims not in Delhi at time of incident

One of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case Mukesh Singh Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order dismissing his plea that he was not in the national capital when the crime took place on December 16, 2012.
The high court will hear the plea later in the day.
The trial court had dismissed Mukesh’s plea and asked the Bar Council of India to give appropriate sensitisation exercise to his counsel.
On March 5, a trial court issued fresh warrants for hanging on March 20 at 5.30 a.m. of all convicts in the case — Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).
