Nirbhaya convict moves SC for review

One of the four condemned men in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday for a review of its 2017 judgment confirming his death sentence, saying “executions only kill criminals, not the crime.”

“The state must not simply execute people to prove that it is attacking terror or violence against women. It must persistently work towards systematic reforms to bring about change,” Akshay Kumar Singh, who faces the gallows, urged in his plea to the court to reconsider his fate.

Akshay, who is 33, along with Mukesh, 30, Pawan Gupta, 23, and Vinay Sharma, 24, brutally gang-raped a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16-17, 2012.

She died of injuries a few days later. The case led to the tightening of anti-rape laws. Rape, especially gang-rape, is now a capital crime.

Pleas dismissed

The Supreme Court had dismissed the review petitions of Mukesh, Gupta and Sharma in July last year. They are left with the extremely rare remedy of filing curative petitions in the Supreme Court.

Akshay, however, had not joined them, opting to file his review petition now when the authorities are reportedly making preparations for their execution.

One of the accused in the case, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide at Tihar Jail here.

A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a Juvenile Justice Board. He was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.