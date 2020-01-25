Delhi

Nirbhaya case lawyer making fun of system: Sisodia

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the lawyer appearing for Nirbhaya case convicts is “making fun of the system”.

His comments came after advocate A.P. Singh moved a Delhi court alleging that Tihar jail authorities are yet to release documents required to file curative petitions for two of the convicts.

“In the Nirbhaya case, the lawyer is using the strategy of delaying the execution. In this way, he is making fun of the system,” Mr. Sisodia said in a tweet.

“To ensure speedy justice, we will have to work together. So that laws can be amended to get rid of shortcomings,” he added.

New Delhi
