Nirbhaya case convicts will be hanged soon, says Law Minister

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has assured the Lok Sabha that convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape case will be hanged soon.

He said that the culprits were trying to delay punishment by using legal provisions despite their mercy petitions having been turned down by the President as well as the Supreme Court.

Mr. Prasad was responding to several members, especially women MPs, across party lines who have raised the issue of attack on women in various parts of the country.

Expressing deep anguish over such incidents, he said, “I have deep concern in this regard.”

“As far as hanging of convicts in the Nirbhaya case is concerned, the Supreme Court has already sentenced them to death. We are very strict... justice will be delivered. The convicts will be hanged soon,” the Minister said.

On January 7, the trial courts had issued black warrants for the execution of all the four convicts in Tihar jail on January 22, but the same was deferred as one of the convicts filed a mercy petition.

The subsequent date — February 1 — was also put off as all the legal remedies were to be exhausted by the convicts.

Members also highlighted the recent incident of wherein a 25-year-old college teacher was set ablaze by a stalker in Wardha, Maharashtra.