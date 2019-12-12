Nirbhaya case: convict’s father seeks FIR against eyewitness

The father of one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya case on Wednesday moved a Delhi court seeking an FIR against the only eyewitness for allegedly giving interviews to news channels after charging money, claiming it affected the case by “resulting into a media trial”.

The eyewitness, a friend of the victim, was accompanying her on the bus when the incident took place. The complaint filed by Heera Lal Gupta, father of Pawan Kumar Gupta, cited some recent media reports which alleged that witness charged money to appear for interviews, said advocate A.P. Singh.

‘Independent probe’

“This calls for an independent investigation into the perjury that appears to have been committed by him [witness], being the sole witness, his testimony has strongly influenced the outcome of the case which led to the imposition of death penalty of the accused,” the complaint said.

Citing the reports, the advocate added: “On the basis of said facts and circumstances, it is clear that the conduct of him clearly shows that his testimony was false and fabricated... This goes to the root of his testimony and if established would show that the testimony in fact false.”

The complaint said based on witness’ “false” testimony the accused in the Nirbhaya gang rape case were convicted and given capital punishment. The lawyer told the court that a complaint was filed with the police to lodge an FIR in this regard, however, no action was taken. A Delhi court had recently directed Tihar Jail authorities to produce the four convicts before it on December 13 so that they can apprise the court about the status of their petitions.

Execution of convicts

The court was hearing a plea by the victim’s parents who have sought a direction to the jail authorities to expedite the execution of the convicts.

The victim’s parents had approached the court saying the convicts have exhausted all legal remedies.

In December last year, Nirbhaya’s parents had approached the court to fast-track the procedure to hang all four convicts in the case.

The Supreme Court on December 12, 2018, had dismissed a PIL seeking direction to the Centre to execute the death penalty awarded to the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

A 23-year-old woman in December 2012 was gang-raped and brutalised in a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons.

The woman had boarded the bus in Munirka in south Delhi along with her male friend on her way back home on December 16 that year. After raping and brutalising the woman and beating her friend, the assailants had thrown them out of the bus.

After receiving initial treatment in New Delhi for a few days, she was transferred to Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, where she succumbed to injuries on December 29, 2012.