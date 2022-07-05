Nip encroachments in the bud: L-G

L-G asks officials to decongest 77 traffic corridors and improve city’s traffic flow in three months

L-G asks officials to decongest 77 traffic corridors and improve city’s traffic flow in three months

Unauthorized religious structures and jhuggis should be stopped from mushrooming in the city immediately instead of making them the subject of government files and removing them later, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena directed officials.

Presiding a meeting on the decongestion of 77 traffic corridors in the Capital on Monday, the L-G said encroachments should be nipped in the bud before they start, sources present in the meeting said.

The traffic corridors, spread over 400 kilometres of Delhi, had been identified in 2017 for improvement. The tasks identified under the plan include road engineering interventions to address choke points, regulation through augmented traffic police deployment and manual intervention during peak hours, among others.

Continuous action against unauthorized parking and removal of encroachments on these corridors were also planned.

According to sources, Mr. Saxena issued strict instructions to all stakeholder agencies including the Public Works Department (PWD), Forest and Home Departments, DUSIB and DDA, among others, to finish all pending tasks related to the decongestion of the traffic corridors such that the city’s traffic flow can be improved within three months.

Pending tasks

The L-G expressed concern on being informed that most of the pending work since 2019 was related to the removal of electric poles and power transformers, the sources added.

On the issue of similar delays, lasting years, regarding the removal of identified religious structures, slums and trees, Mr. Saxena expressed grave displeasure and directed officials to ensure total inter-departmental coordination.

“The L-G also directed that departments completely do away with the habit of conveniently and unjustifiably using Court orders as alibis and excuses for non-performance,” a source said.

According to sources, the L-G asked the Chief Secretary to sort out all pending inter-departmental issues and fix a timeline for the completion of each of the identified tasks. Of the pending 119 tasks on the corridors, as many as 58 fall under the jurisdiction of the PWD.

Sources said the removal of trees at 8 locations, jhuggis at 7 and religious structures at 17 apart from minor tasks like the replacement of power transformers and poles and at 5 locations have been identified as inordinately delaying decongestion on important stretches. These stretches include the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Ring Road (Vijay Nagar to Burari Chowk) and the Loni Road (from Shahdara GT Road to Loni Border) among others.

The L-G, sources added, also underlined that he would personally monitor the tasks and any deviation from his directions will be taken “very seriously.”

Removal of religious structures

According to sources, it was decided that the ‘Religious Places Committee’, which decides upon the removal of religious structures, would meet every last working day of the month to discuss all pending cases.

Regarding banquet hall parkings, it was decided that the DDA will hand over the identified lands to MCD on institutional or notional rates and the MCD in turn would involve the association of banquet halls to construct multilevel parkings at their own cost in lieu of the land provided by the MCD to them.