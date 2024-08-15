Nine-year-old boy drowns in pond in west Delhi

A nine-year-old boy drowned in a pond near Najafgarh drain in west Delhi, the police said on Wednesday. A senior officer said the incident took place on August 11 when the boy, along with another child aged 10, was taking a bath in the pond filled with rainwater. After around two hours, when the 10-year-old boy returned home, presuming his friend, whom he had not spotted for some time, had left.

The victim was a Class 5 student. “An FIR was registered at the Ranhola police station and a search operation was launched with the relatives, but the boy could not be found,” the officer said. On August 12, at 8.17 a.m., the police found out that the victim’s body had been traced and that his family members had taken it home. The body was subsequently sent to DDU Hospital for a post-mortem and later handed over to the family.

