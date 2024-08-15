GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nine-year-old boy drowns in pond in west Delhi

Published - August 15, 2024 12:17 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A nine-year-old boy drowned in a pond near Najafgarh drain in west Delhi, the police said on Wednesday. A senior officer said the incident took place on August 11 when the boy, along with another child aged 10, was taking a bath in the pond filled with rainwater. After around two hours, when the 10-year-old boy returned home, presuming his friend, whom he had not spotted for some time, had left.

The victim was a Class 5 student. “An FIR was registered at the Ranhola police station and a search operation was launched with the relatives, but the boy could not be found,” the officer said. On August 12, at 8.17 a.m., the police found out that the victim’s body had been traced and that his family members had taken it home. The body was subsequently sent to DDU Hospital for a post-mortem and later handed over to the family.

Related Topics

Delhi / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.