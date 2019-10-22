Nine prominent Delhi roads to be redesigned: Kejriwal

Nine prominent stretches spread across a total of 45 kilometres will be redesigned in line with international standards over the next year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced here on Tuesday.

According to Mr. Kejriwal, the project, which would cost an estimated ₹400 crore, would also include beautification.

“Delhi’s roads will be redesigned to accommodate waiting space for auto rickshaws as well as e rickshaws along with facilities for rain water harvesting, street furniture,” Mr. Kejriwal told at a press conference.

“Delhi is the Capital of the country and should look as such; this is a pilot project at the moment and has immense scope for the future,” Mr. Kejriwal added.

According to the chief minister, the project will first unfold on nine prominent stretches across the city on a pilot basis.

Work orders for the project, he said, were in the process of being awarded and activity related to redesigning would begin by next month.

“We will assess the results of the pilot project following which the Public Works Department will take up similar work on all stretches in Delhi,” he added.