Nine places declared ‘containment zone’

Nine places, including Nirvana Country and Palam Vihar, were declared as containment zone by the district administration on Thursday in view of multiple COVID-19 cases having been reported here. The orders come more than two to three weeks after the cases were first reported in many of these areas.

Besides Nirvana Country and Palam Vihar, the areas declared as containment zone are Sector 9, Emar Palm Gardens (Sector-83), Laburnum Society, Sector 39, Fazilpur Jharsa, Pataudi Ward No. 11 and Sohna’s Rajpur village.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri said all requisite preventive steps were already taken for these areas after the COVID-19 cases were detected, but the orders were declared now.

As per the orders, the movement of the inhabitants of the containment zones will be absolutely restricted and the entire area sealed by the deployment of police force and setting up of check-points.

Items of daily need, including vegetables and groceries, will be delivered at the doorstep without the delivery personnel making any physical contact with the household members. The supply of power and drinking water will be ensured by the district administration.

Besides, the health care staff will conduct door-to-door survey for thermal screening of each and every person. All of them will work under the directions of the Civil Surgeon.

As per State government health bulletin, Gurugram has 23 active COVID-19 cases. However, a total of 32 cases have been reported so far. Nine persons have been discharged. Haryana has a total of 136 active COVID-19 cases at