Delhi

Nine people nabbed for assaulting ASI in Burari

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the attack on policemen during the Burari incident, said officials on Friday.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Mukherjee Nagar police station against the accused who were staging dharna at DDA Ground Burari for the past two months against the three farmers' bills.

On Thursday at 7.30 p.m., some protestors assaulted an assistant sub-inspector, Harbans Lal, who was deployed at the main entry gate, DDA ground Burari. The incident happened when Lal objected the protesters from going to Red Fort, an officer said. The protesters tore his uniform and injured him.

The accused were protesting for the past two months under the leadership of Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala, Shiromani Akali Dal (Kishan wing, Amritsar), the officer said. They are in judicial custody, the officer added.

