Delhi HC gets nine new judges; strength now at 44

12 of the 44 High Court judges are now women

The Delhi High Court Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi on Wednesday administered the oath of office to nine new judges, taking the strength of the court from 35 to 44 - against the sanctioned strength of 60.

The judges who took the oath of office, include Justices Tara Vitasta Ganju, Mini Pushkarna, Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth and Saurabh Banerjee.

Govt. notification

The Central government had notified the appointment of the newly sworn-in judges - who were practising lawyers - on May 13. The names of advocates Tara Vitasta Ganju and Mini Pushkarna were recommended for elevation as judges by the Supreme Court collegium in 2020 while the other advocates were recommended by the collegium in its May 4 meeting.

During the swearing-in ceremony, other High Court judges, lawyers and family members of the newly sworn-in judges were also present.

