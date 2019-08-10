Nine NeerajBawana gangmen arrested

Nine members of the Neeraj Bawana gang have been arrested, the police said on Friday.

Five pistols and 20 live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

DCP (Rohini) S.D. Mishra said Naveen alias Vicky, Neeraj, Arvind, Naresh alias Krishan, Karan, Subeg Singh, Dinesh, Mahesh and Amit were nabbed from Jaunti village in Kanjhawala where they had gathered to commit dacoity. Mr. Mishra said that a tip-off was received on Wednesday regarding a few men in two cars entering a deserted house.

“A few officers went to Jaunti and cordoned off the premises after which the nine men were arrested,” the officer said. During interrogation, the accused said they work for Neeraj Bawana who operates and monitors all the activities of the gang.