Delhi

Nine NeerajBawana gangmen arrested

more-in

Nine members of the Neeraj Bawana gang have been arrested, the police said on Friday.

Five pistols and 20 live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

DCP (Rohini) S.D. Mishra said Naveen alias Vicky, Neeraj, Arvind, Naresh alias Krishan, Karan, Subeg Singh, Dinesh, Mahesh and Amit were nabbed from Jaunti village in Kanjhawala where they had gathered to commit dacoity. Mr. Mishra said that a tip-off was received on Wednesday regarding a few men in two cars entering a deserted house.

“A few officers went to Jaunti and cordoned off the premises after which the nine men were arrested,” the officer said. During interrogation, the accused said they work for Neeraj Bawana who operates and monitors all the activities of the gang.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2019 1:00:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/nine-neerajbawana-gangmen-arrested/article28970402.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY