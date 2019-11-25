Nine-month-old boy dies after car reverses over him

A nine-month-old toddler was killed after he fell from his grandmother’s arms when the scooter they were riding on was hit by a reversing car at GTB Hospital gate on Friday, the police said.

The reversing car ran over the child.

Amit Sharma, DCP (Shahdara) said, while Arbaaz died on the spot, his uncle suffered injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.

“During initial probe, it was found that the scooter was riding on the wrong side,” said Mr. Sharma.

The family lives in Ghaziabad and the child’s father Mohammad Arshad is a local garment trader.

Arshad has been bedridden for a few months.

The child was suffering from pneumonia and he was taken to GTB Hospital on a scooter by his grandmother and uncle on Friday when the accident took place.

In her statement, the child’s grandmother told the police that the car driver was reversing the vehicle carelessly. She signalled him to stop but he hit the scooter and the child fell from her arms and was run over.

The police personnel present at the hospital rushed the child to the doctors where they declared him brought dead. A case under appropriate sections has been registered and action has been initiated, they said.