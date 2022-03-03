Nine killed in separate accidents in Gurugram

Traffic police personnel look on at mangled remains of a vehicle after an accident along the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in Gurugram on Thursday. At least 5 people were killed in the mishap. | Photo Credit: Press Trust of India

Nine persons, including four men working at a restaurant in DLF Phase-I here, were killed in separate road accidents in the city on Thursday.

The four men, riding two motorcycles, were returning home from work in the early hours when a speeding car hit them near Arjun Marg in the DLF Phase-I police station area. A CCTV camera footage showed the four negotiating a turn when the accident took place.

One of the motorcyclists, dragged along by the car, died on the spot. The remaining three, flung into the air upon being hit, succumbed to their injuries while being treated at a private hospital. The driver of the car, identified as one Harsh, was arrested.

In another accident, five men returning home died when the car they were travelling in hit a truck from behind, in Bilaspur Police Station area on National Highway-48. According to the FIR, the five worked at a logistics management company in Kakrola and were on their way to Bhiwadi in Rajasthan when the accident took place in the early hours. A police team pulled them out from the car, which was reduced to a mangled heap, and took them to a hospital where they were declared brought dead. All the deceased were aged between 25-30 years.

Two of the deceased belonged to Haryana, the rest belonged to Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh each.

The truck driver fled the spot following the accident.