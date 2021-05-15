Delhi

Nine held over posters questioning PM Modi

Nine persons have been arrested and 10 first information reports (FIRs) have been filed so far in connection with posters that question Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding COVID-19 vaccination, the Delhi Police said on May 15.

Four persons were arrested two days ago from East Delhi and three others were arrested on May 14.

Posters reading “Modiji hamare bachon ki vaccine Videsh kyon bhej diya [Modiji why did you send our children’s vaccine abroad]” surfaced in several parts of Delhi and FIRs have been registered in West, East, North East, Central, Dwarka and Rohini districts.

