Nine held in Gurugram, Faridabad for selling crackers

GURUGRAM

14 November 2020 00:12 IST

Nine people have been arrested in Gurugram and Faridabad over the past two days for allegedly selling firecrackers in violation of the NGT direction imposing complete ban on the sale and use of crackers in the National Capital Region.

In adherence to the directions of Gurugram Police Commissioner K.K. Rao, Gurugram Police arrested four people from different parts of the district on Thursday for allegedly selling firecrackers. The four have been identified as Roshan Lal, Arun Kumar, Sunil and Gagan. They have arrested four persons on Wednesday too. The Adarsh Nagar police in Faridabad also arrested one.

