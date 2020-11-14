Delhi

Nine held in Gurugram, Faridabad for selling crackers

Nine people have been arrested in Gurugram and Faridabad over the past two days for allegedly selling firecrackers in violation of the NGT direction imposing complete ban on the sale and use of crackers in the National Capital Region.

In adherence to the directions of Gurugram Police Commissioner K.K. Rao, Gurugram Police arrested four people from different parts of the district on Thursday for allegedly selling firecrackers. The four have been identified as Roshan Lal, Arun Kumar, Sunil and Gagan. They have arrested four persons on Wednesday too. The Adarsh Nagar police in Faridabad also arrested one.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2020 12:13:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/nine-held-in-gurugram-faridabad-for-selling-crackers/article33097475.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY