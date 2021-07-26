Nine held for looting man of ₹30 lakh

Nine people have been arrested in connection for looting a businessman of ₹30 lakhs in north-west Delhi's Pitampura, the police said on Sunday.

The five men involved in the dacoity — Rajat (21), Santosh (24), Deepak (23), Parvez Siddiqui (24) and Sameer (25) — have been arrested along with the four conspirators — Zafar (25), Rakesh (26), Vikas (26) and Sumit (21), they said.

The entire cash has been recovered.

The incident happened on July 5 when Parveen Jain and his two other staff were present at their office. At 2.30 p.m., four unknown men entered his office on the pretext of checking rice samples and took cash and mobile phones from them at gunpoint. Next, they sped off on motorcycles.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera. On analysing the CCTV cameras installed at the routes taken by them, the police said they found out that the accused had come from Kirari, Suleman Nagar side.

The police noted the registration numbers of the two motorcycles used in the commission of crime.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Usha Rangnani said through local intelligence, accused Vikas and Sumit were arrested, and the two motorcycles were recovered. Next, the rest of the accused were held.

The police said four knives and a countrymade pistol along with two live cartridges was also recovered from their possession.