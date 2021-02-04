Nine firms bid for railway station redevelopment

Project is expected to incur a capital expenditure of around $680 million

Adani Railways Transport, GMR Highways, Arabian Construction Company, Kalpataru Power Transmission and Omaxe, are among the nine global and domestic firms who have shown interest in redeveloping the New Delhi Railway Station, the Railways said on Wednesday.

These firms, along with BIF IV India Infrastructure Holding (DIFC), ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments, Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings, and Elpis Ventures Pvt. Ltd., participated in the RFQ bids opened on Wednesday by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA).

These companies will now undergo technical evaluation and in the next stage, RLDA will float the Request for Proposal (RFP) for participants who get qualified in the technical process, the Railways said.

The redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station is expected to incur a capital expenditure of around $680 million and will be developed on a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) model.

“The redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station has attracted interest from various national and international stakeholders. The project will be instrumental in augmenting the local economy, generating employment opportunities and boosting the tourism potential of Delhi-NCR,” Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, RLDA, said in a statement.

The project offers multiple revenue streams to the developer, including revenue from real estate rights and is slated to be completed in around four years. The concession period is for 60 years, the company said. RLDA is a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways, for the development of vacant railway land.