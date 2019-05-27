NIMHANS battery can assess disabilities: govt.

The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that learning disabilities can be diagnosed by National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) battery, a tool that can ascertain the degree of disability.
The Centre also told Justice Vibhu Bakhru that as per the disability assessment guidelines notified last year, NIMHANS battery is the prescribed diagnostic tool to assess learning disabilities.
The submission was made during the hearing of a plea by a man claiming that there was no method or criteria fixed for ascertaining the percentage of disability. The man, whose son suffers from dyslexia, said the guidelines only evaluate and certify the disability. The Centre said that anyone who tests positive according to the battery, would be considered as 40% disabled and they would be eligible for all attendant benefits.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor