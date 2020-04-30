Delhi

Nikon launches online photography classes

Camera company Nikon India has launched an online photography class in collaboration with various renowned photographers, starting with Padma Shri Awardee Raghu Rai.

Each class is hosted by a professional photographer to offer in-depth knowledge, the company said. It added that the idea of conducting these classes is to not only provide guidance but also assist the community with some tips and tricks. The classes are also available through live video streaming on the company’s social media handles.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2020 11:45:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/nikon-launches-online-photography-classes/article31476677.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY