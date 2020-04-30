Nikon launches online photography classes

Camera company Nikon India has launched an online photography class in collaboration with various renowned photographers, starting with Padma Shri Awardee Raghu Rai.
Each class is hosted by a professional photographer to offer in-depth knowledge, the company said. It added that the idea of conducting these classes is to not only provide guidance but also assist the community with some tips and tricks. The classes are also available through live video streaming on the company’s social media handles.
