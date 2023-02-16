ADVERTISEMENT

Nikki Yadav's family demands trial at fast track court

February 16, 2023

Nikki Yadav was allegedly strangled to death by Sahil Gahlot who stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba (eatery) in Mitraon village of southwest Delhi

PTI

Family and relatives of Nikki Yadav, a 23-year old girl, who was killed by her boyfriend, at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospitals mortuary in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The family of 23-year-old Nikki Yadav, whose partner had strangled and stuffed her body inside a refrigerator, has demanded a trial at a fast-track court.

Nikki’s uncle, Praveen Yadav, alleged that the police are “misleading” the family and the public. He also demanded that the accused, Sahil Gahlot, “should be hanged”. “The case should be heard at a fast-track court and the culprit should be hanged. The police are trying to mislead us. Nikki was living at a hostel, she was not in a live-in relationship,” Mr. Praveen Yadav claimed.

He further claimed that after Nikki went missing, her father too had approached Gahlot but was not given any information.

Nikki Yadav was allegedly strangled to death by Gahlot who stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba (eatery) in Mitraon village of southwest Delhi.

The crime came to light on February 14, four days after the murder, when Gahlot’s confession led to the recovery of the victim’s body from the refrigerator, police said.

According to the police, Gahlot told them that he was in a “double mind” and could not decide between whether he wanted to marry his “live-in partner” or the woman his parents had arranged for him.

Gahlot told police that he had left Yadav’s Uttam Nagar house around 15 days before the incident but after his engagement on February 9, he had visited it again and spent the night there with her, police said.

CONNECT WITH US