ADVERTISEMENT

Nikki Yadav murder case | Court sends accused Sahil Gahlot to 12-day judicial custody

February 22, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - New Delhi

Sahil Gahlot allegedly killed Nikki Yadav, stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba in southwest Delhi, and went off to marry another woman

PTI

A file picture of Nikki Yadav with Sahil Gahlot who is an accused in the murder case of his live-in partner Nikki. | Photo Credit: ANI

A metropolitan court in New Delhi on February 22 remanded Sahil Gahlot, accused of killing his girlfriend Nikki Yadav and stuffing her body into a fridge, to 12-day judicial custody.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal passed the order.

Also read: Nikki Yadav’s family demands trial at fast track court

Earlier on February 20, a court had extended the police custody of Gahlot (24) by two days, while other five co-accused were remanded in 14-day judicial custody.

ALSO READ
Delhi Police recreates crime scene in Nikki Yadav murder case

All accused will now be produced in court on March 6.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gahlot allegedly killed Yadav, stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba in southwest Delhi, and went off to marry another woman. The incident had come to light on February 14, Valentine’s Day, four days after the crime.

Also read: Nikki murder: Delhi Police retrieves CCTV footage of victim hours before murder

Gahlot’s two cousins and two friends are among those arrested.

During the investigation, it came to light that Gahlot had secretly married Yadav in October 2020 and the victim was asking the accused to get a social sanction for the marriage, according to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

murder

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US