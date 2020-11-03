Nikita murder: hate message spreaders under the scanner

Chargesheet in case expected tomorrow

The Faridabad Police are in the process of identifying those who spread hate and provocative messages to instigate violence during the Panchayat on the Nikita murder case two days ago.

The scrutiny of the mobiles of 32 people arrested in connection with the violence during the Panchayat on Sunday revealed that the accused were part of Whats app groups spreading hate and provocative messages, said the police.

The police are preparing the list of these people and soon take action against them. Besides, the police are also keeping an eye on criminal elements spreading hate and provocative messages on various social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter. The police have made an appeal to the masses to stay cautious of such people and help them maintain law and order.

Top officer meets SIT

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner O.P. Singh on Tuesday held a meeting with the Special Investigation Team members carrying out probe into the Nikita murder case to review its all aspects.

The police are expected to file chargesheet in the case till Thursday.