Nikita murder case to be heard on daily basis

Magistrate has been directed to complete proceedings at the earliest possible date

The Faridabad Sessions Judge has directed hearing on a day-to-day basis by the Special Court for Heinous Crimes Against Women in the sensational Nikita murder case. The area magistrate has also been directed to complete the commitment proceedings in the case at the earliest possible date.

In reply to a letter from the Faridabad police seeking hearing of the case in a fast track court, Sessions Judge Deepak Gupta said an exclusive court to fast track cases of heinous crime against women was already set up in the district as per the instructions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2013. The court is presided over by Additional District and Sessions Judge Sartaj Baswana.

Mr. Gupta replied to the Faridabad Commissioner, saying the proceedings of the Nikita case would be conducted by the exclusive fast track court on day-to-day basis as mandated under Section 309 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and as per the instructions of the High Court.

“The Illaqua Magistrate is also being asked to complete the commitment proceedings as early as possible,” said Mr. Gupta in his letter.

Nikita, 20, was shot point-blank allegedly by her former schoolmate Tausif outside Aggarwal college on October 26. She later died during treatment. The police have registered a case under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act .

The Faridabad police filed a 700-page charge-sheet in a local court on November 6 in this connection. The report was prepared and submitted in a record time of 11 days and listed 60 witnesses.

The charge-sheet has been prepared by experienced police officers involved in the investigation of the case based on the digital, forensic and material evidence, said the police, adding that the report was scrutinised by the Police Commissioner and all legal aspects were looked into and discussed in detail with experts.