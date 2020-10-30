Nikita murder case: third accused held

He had supplied countrymade pistol to prime accused: police

Another accused has been arrested by the Faridabad police in the Nikita murder case for allegedly supplying a pistol used in commission of crime, the police said. This is the third arrest in the case. The 20-year-old was shot point-blank outside her college by a stalker and his friend on Monday afternoon.

The third accused, Azru, was arrested from Nuh late on Wednesday.

Haryana Home Minister Anik Vij said that the trial for the case will be conducted in a fast track court. The police have been asked to file the chargesheet at the earliest.

A senior police officer, not willing to be named, said that Tausheef, the prime accused, had come in contact with Azru through his maternal uncle Islamuddin, who has criminal antecedents. “Tausheef met Azru during his visits to his uncle’s place. Azru provided a countrymade pistol to Tausheef for the murder,” said the officer. Azru was arrested from Nuh after raids at a dozen places, said a tweet by Faridabad Police.

Tausheef and Azru were both produced in the court during the day and remanded to judicial custody.

Tausheef and his friend Rehan were arrested within 24 hours of the murder. The weapon used in the murder was recovered from the spot and a car was found abandoned on Sohna-Tauru Road two days after the murder.

Meanwhile, the Fariadabad police have beefed up security at the deceased’s house in Sector 23 in view of visists by political leaders and workers of various outfits. They have also set up a Special Investigation Team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kumar for thorough probe into the matter.