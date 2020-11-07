Nikita murder case: Faridabad police file 700-page chargesheet

FARIDABAD

07 November 2020 01:06 IST

60 witnesses listed include eyewitnesses, doctors, policemen

The Faridabad police filed a 700-page chargesheet here on Friday in connection with the Nikita Tomar murder case. The report was prepared and submitted in a record time of 11 days after the murder was committed in broad daylight this past month and 60 witnesses have been listed.

The chargesheet has been prepared by experienced police officers involved in the investigation of the case based on digital, forensic and material evidence, said the police. They added that the report was scrutinised by the Police Commissioner and all legal aspects were looked into and discussed in detail with experts. The accused would be sentenced to stringent punishment based on the evidence and the statement of eyewitnesses, said the police.

The witnesses in the case include eyewitnesses, doctors and police officers. The CCTV camera footage, the murder weapon, the car used in the commission of the murder and forensic evidence comprise the main evidence in the case.

Police Commissioner O.P. Singh said that a request was made to the Sessions Judge for trial in the case through a fast-track court. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has already announced to set up a fast-track court for day-to-day hearing in the case.

Nikita (20) was shot point-blank, allegedly by her former schoolmate Tausif outside Aggarwal College on October 26. She later died during treatment.

Nikita’s father Moolchand Tomar said that the filing of the chargesheet in a record time had given the family the hope of quick justice in the case. He expressed his gratitude towards the administration and the police for their efforts.