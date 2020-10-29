Nikita murder case: Faridabad police arrest third accused

FARIDABAD

29 October 2020 12:43 IST

He provided the pistol used in the crime

The third accused in the Nikita murder case has been arrested by the Faridabad police.

Twenty-year-old Nikita was shot point-blank outside her college by a stalker and his friend on Monday afternoon.

The third accused, Azru, was arrested from Nuh late on Wednesday for allegedly providing the country-made pistol used in the crime.

A senior Faridabad police officer, not willing to be named, said that Tausheef, the prime accused, came in contact with Azru through his maternal uncle Islamuddin, who has criminal antecedents.

“Tausheef met Azru during visits to his uncle’s place. Azru provided the country-made pistol to Tausheef for the murder,” said the officer.

Azru was arrested from Nuh after raids at a dozen places, said a tweet by Faridabad police.

Tausheef and his friend Rehan were arrested within 24 hours of the murder. The weapon used in the crime was recovered from the spot and the car was found abandoned on Sohna-Tauru Road two days after the murder.

The Faridabad police have set up a special investigation team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kumar for a thorough probe into the matter.