Nikita case convicts get life imprisonment

FARIDABAD

27 March 2021 01:12 IST

Govt. to move HC seeking death sentence for the two men

Both the convicts in the Nikita Tomar murder case, Tosif and his friend Rihan, were sentenced to life imprisonment and imposed over ₹20,000 fine on different counts by the District and Sessions Court here on Friday.

Nikita’s father Moolchand Tomar, however, said that he was “deeply hurt” by the quantum of sentence since he expected the convicts to be awarded death sentence. He said that it was “incomplete justice” and he would fight till the end to seek “complete justice” for his daughter.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the government would study the judgment and would move Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking the death sentence for the two men.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, Additional Sessions Judge Sartaj Baswana, announcing the quantum of sentence, awarded life imprisonment to the two convicts and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 each for the murder charges. In case of default of fine, the two will have to undergo one year rigorous imprisonment each.

Criminal conspiracy

Besides, the two were sentenced to five years imprisonment and ₹2,000 fine each separately on charges of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping to compel a woman for marriage. The two will have to undergo two months rigorous imprisonment each in case of default of fine.

Tosif, also convicted under the Arms Act, was sentenced to four years imprisonment and ₹2,000 fine, said Public Prosecutor Sunil Kumar Parmar. He added that the sentences awarded to the two convicts would run concurrently.

Earlier, Defence Counsel P.L. Goyal, opposing the death penalty for convicts, argued that the crime did not fall in the category of “rarest of the rare” since the perpetrators did not inflict any brutality on the victim. He also argued that the convicts were young, in their early 20s, and had no criminal record. Mr. Goyal said there were many “loopholes” in the prosecution’s case and they would move Punjab and Haryana High Court against the conviction.

Tosif and Rihan were held guilty on March 26. The third accused, Ajrudeen, was acquitted.

Nikita was coming out from the college with her friend after taking an exam when Tosif and Rihan shot her and fled in a car. She later died during treatment.